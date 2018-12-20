LaVine already has missed the Bulls’ last two games after suffering an ankle injury against the Magic last Thursday.

The Bulls will be without Zach LaVine for a few weeks as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Coach Jim Boylen told reporters Wednesday that the 23-year-old underwent further evaluation and will miss 2 to 4 weeks. Boylen called LaVine’s injury an “unusual” lower ankle sprain of the deltoid ligament.

INJURY UPDATE: Zach LaVine injured his left ankle in the 4th quarter of the Bulls game against Orlando on Dec. 13. Additional opinions concurred with the original diagnosis of a medial ankle sprain. LaVine will be out approximately two-to-four weeks from the date of the injury. pic.twitter.com/DVSM4ioksm — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 19, 2018

“That’s an unusual sprain,” Boylen told reporters, via the Chicago Tribune. “I’m sure they will be very cautious with it and make sure his ankle is stable before we get him back.”

LaVine, who has already missed two games against the Spurs and Thunder, appeared to suffer the injury on a dunk last Thursday during the team’s 97-91 loss to the Magic. He then aggravated it on the final drive of the game.

LaVine was in the middle of a strong 2018-19 campaign, averaging 23.8 points with 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists through 28 games this season.

Chicago (7-24) will host the Nets (14-18) on Wednesday with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET.