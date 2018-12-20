Heat guard Goran Dragic out 2 months after knee surgery

Dragic has missed 12 of the last 14 games with a swollen right knee despite having it drained earlier this month.

Goran Dragic’s absence will continue well into 2019.

The Heat guard is expected to be sidelined two months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery Wednesday on his right knee, ESPN reported, citing league source.

Dragic has missed 12 of the last 14 games with a swollen right knee despite having it drained earlier this month. A timetable for his return may be determined after the procedure, though it could take more time to decide.

Dragic, 32, is averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 14 games this season. He earned his first All-Star selection last year and has two seasons remaining on his contract, which includes a player option for 2019-20.

The Heat (13-16) are next slated to host the Rockets (15-14) at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.