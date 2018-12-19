LeBron James: ‘I’ve always wanted to play with Carmelo Anthony’

Anthony has not played since he parted ways with the Rockets in late November after appearing in just 10 games.

When LeBron James and the Lakes lose games, they have to answer questions — some more intriguing than others.

After losing for a third time in four games Tuesday to the Nets, James was asked about the possible additions of perennial MVP candidate Anthony Davis and an unemployed Carmelo Anthony.

James said playing with Davis would be amazing (every agrees), and seemed supportive of bringing in Anthony.

“There are obviously things that need to be worked out on both sides, James told reporters. “But I’ve always wanted to play with Melo, and if the opportunity presents itself, it’ll be great. So we’ll see what happens.”

Last month in Orlando, LeBron said it wasn’t a question for him if Carmelo Anthony should join the Lakers. Tonight, he said he would love if the opportunity presents itself, and “obviously there’s some things that need to be worked out on both sides.” pic.twitter.com/jXyetKRauj — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 19, 2018

Anthony has not played since he parted ways with the Rockets in late November after appearing in just 10 games. The former star averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during his time with Houston.

A report from the Los Angles Times earlier this month said the Lakers have “no interest” in acquiring Anthony.