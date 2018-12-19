“(I’ve) thought about combinations and who we would play him with, that sort of thing,” Kerr said Tuesday.

DeMarcus Cousins may not be joining the Warriors lineup anytime soon.

The 28-year-old center, who has not played this season as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles, recently began practicing with Golden State’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. But, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday there’s still no timetable for Cousins’ return to NBA game action.

“We’re not right there. It’s still going to be some time,” Kerr said, via The Mercury News. “We’re going to be patient and continue to give DeMarcus the space he needs to prepare. When the time is right, we’ll have some things planned for him.”

Kerr, however, said he has started to consider the lineups he will use when Cousins is back in the rotation.

“We have thought about how we’ll use him. Some of the actions we would run, we would probably run more often with him than we’d run right now,” Kerr said. “(I’ve) thought about combinations and who we would play him with, that sort of thing. But we’re also not really that close.”

Cousins, a four-time All-Star, was injured in late January while with the Pelicans and missed the rest of 2017-18. He averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds in 48 games with New Orleans.

The Warriors will face the Jazz in Utah on Wednesday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 21-10 record.