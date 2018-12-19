Brandon Ingram injury update: Lakers F recalled from South Bay Lakers

Brandon Ingram suffered an ankle sprain on Dec. 5 and has not played in a game since.

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram is about to return.

Los Angeles announced Tuesday that Ingram will be sent on a rehab assignment to the team’s G League affiliate the South Bay Lakers. It was then announced later that he was recalled from that assignment.

Ingram has been out since Dec. 5 when he suffered an ankle sprain against the Spurs.

The 21-year-old is averaging 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.7 minutes per game this season.

The Lakers are 3-3 since Ingram went down with the injury and 18-12 on the season. Los Angeles sits in fourth in the Western Conference standings entering Tuesday’s games.