Suns guard Austin Rivers expected to sign with Grizzlies after buyout

The Suns and Austin Rivers have agreed that the veteran guard would fit better on an older team looking to earn a playoff spot.

Austin Rivers won’t be without a home for long.

According to The Athletic, Rivers is expected to sign with the Grizzlies after the Suns officially buy out his contract and he clears waivers.

Austin Rivers is expected to finalize a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies once bought out by the Phoenix Suns, per league sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2018

ESPN reported Monday that Phoenix and Rivers agreed he would fit better on a veteran team and not a rebuilding one like the Suns.

The Grizzlies are in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 16-14 record. The Suns are tied for the second-worst record in the NBA at 7-24.

Rivers was traded to the Suns as part of the deal which sent forward Trevor Ariza to Washington. He is owed $12.6 million for the rest of the season.

The Suns also received 23-year-old forward Kelly Oubre Jr. in the deal.