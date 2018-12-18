Stephen Curry humbled by latest milestone

Stephen Curry says it is beyond his wildest expectation to have scored so many points for the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry described becoming the fifth Golden State Warriors player to score 15,000 regular season points as a “humbling experience.”

Curry added 20 points to his tally in a 110-93 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies to reach the milestone on Monday.

Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Paul Arizin and Chris Mullin are the only other players to have achieved the feat in a Warriors jersey and Curry expressed his pride at joining the esteemed group.

“It was a pretty cool moment, again just reflecting on the entire nine-and-a-half years and more to come,” the 30-year-old said. “Definitely appreciative of the opportunity, the milestone, hopefully a lot more to come.”

He added: “Just a pretty humbling experience in terms of how long I’ve been here and all the success that we’ve had in recent years, and individual accolades and milestones come out of that.

“It’s hard to really put it into perspective, we’re still in the moment, still in the journey. Eventually I’ll be able to sit down and reflect on what that means. It’s beyond my wildest expectation.”