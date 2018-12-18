Thunder, Bulls involved in scuffle, Robin Lopez later ejected

The incident started when Chicago guard Kris Dunn pushed Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook.

Things got heated between the Bulls and Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Monday.

It started when Chicago guard Kris Dunn pushed Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook. This then led to a skirmish between OKC’s Jerami Grant, Dunn and Robin Lopez near the Thunder’s bench.

Grant entered the melee in defense of Westbrook, and ultimately Lopez had to be pulled away and escorted back to the Bulls’ bench.

Lopez was later ejected for a separate incident. He had just four points in 17 minutes off the bench before exiting the game.

After the contest, Lopez with media and said: “He needed the ball to shoot the free throws. I thought the refs had done enough, and I wanted to alleviate some of their work. They had an abnormally large workload for the first half of that quarter.”

The Thunder carried an 88-69 lead into the fourth quarter.​