Kyle Lowry will be happy with whatever choice teammate Kawhi Leonard makes next summer.

The 26-year-old Leonard, who is in his first season with the Raptors, can opt out of his contract and become a free agent after 2018-19. Lowry, Toronto’s star point guard, discussed Leonard’s upcoming decision in a recent interview with The Athletic.

“Nothing else matters but (Leonard’s) happiness,” Lowry told The Athletic. “That’s how I am, because our brotherhood is too small for us to say this, that and the other (about another player’s free agency decision).

“Our brotherhood in the NBA is really tiny, and we really all appreciate and support and want each other happy. That’s where it is with me and that situation. I just want him to be happy.”

The Raptors acquired Leonard, along with guard Danny Green, from the Spurs in July in exchange for a package centered around DeMar DeRozan.

Lowry said he has not tried to get a “read” on whether Leonard — who was limited to nine games in 2017-18 because of a quad injury — has enjoyed playing for the Raptors.

“We don’t have to read him, because he talks to us,” Lowry said. “He’s our teammate. He’s a guy we talk to every day. He’s awesome. He’s enjoying being back on the floor playing basketball at a high level. That’s what he’s really enjoying.

“I don’t know (if Toronto fits him). That’s a question where his individualized personality is going to have to step in (and determine it).”

Lowry is in his seventh season with the Raptors. He’s averaging 14.2 points and 10 assists per game in 2018-19.

The Raptors will host the Pacers on Wednesday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 23-9 record.