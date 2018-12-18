The Thunder have reportedly made an important decision about their coach’s future.

Oklahoma City will pick up Billy Donovan’s option for the 2019-20 season, according to a report from ESPN, which cites an unidentified league source.

The Oklahoma City Thunder has picked up option on Coach Billy Donovan’s contract for the 2019-20 season, the fifth year on his original deal, league source tells ESPN. Donovan is the fourth winningest coach with same team over his four years, behind Kerr, Popovich and Stevens. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2018

Donovan, who won two national championships as the coach at Florida, has compiled a 150-96 record since he joined Oklahoma City before 2015-16. Last season, Oklahoma City made a surprising first-round exit from the playoffs as it fell to the Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz.

The Thunder got off to a rough start this season, as they lost their first four games. However, they’ve improved drastically and hold an 18-10 record, which is good for third in the Western Conference.

The Thunder will take on the Bulls on Monday night in Oklahoma City.