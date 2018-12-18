The 32-year-old guard has been out since he broke his hand in mid-November.

Rajon Rondo appears to be nearing his return to the Lakers.

The 32-year-old guard will begin a rehab stint with Los Angeles’ G League affiliate in South Bay, the team announced Monday. Rondo has been out since he broke his hand in mid-November.

OFFICIAL: The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned guard Rajon Rondo to the South Bay Lakers on rehab assignment.https://t.co/FAPYeXj1Cw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 17, 2018

Rondo had been cleared to “ramp up” contact earlier this month but suffered a setback after he needed his hand drained.

The 13-year veteran is averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 assists in 11 games this season. He’s shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 42.9 from 3-point range.

The Lakers will face the Nets in Brooklyn on Tuesday. They’ll enter that game with an 18-12 record.