Beasley attended Sunday’s game against the Wizards at his mother’s request while visiting her in Maryland.

There was a surprise addition to the Lakers’ bench on Sunday.

Despite a 128-110 loss to the Wizards, the team got a spark from an unsuspecting visit from Michael Beasley as he rejoined the Lakers on the bench in the second half of the game after a week-long absence to be with his ailing mother.

According to a team spokeswoman, Fatima Smith wanted to see the Lakers play in person, so Beasley attended the game at his mother’s request while visiting her in Maryland. The two watched the first half of the matchup from a suite before Beasley reunited with his teammates in the third quarter.

“We take our jobs very serious but we know that there’s always real life happening and that’s always the most important thing,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said, via the Los Angeles Times. “We also know we’re lucky to have our jobs and we have a group that really enjoys each other and coming to work. But Michael obviously going through real-life stuff is more important than any basketball.”

Beasley has now missed 10 games due to personal reasons, but the team has been supportive of his decision to take some time away to be with those who matter most to him.

“It’s happy to have our brother back, see a smile on his face,” LeBron James said. “The game of basketball’s done so much for him and for him to be able to get away from whatever situation he’s in, I know it’s a bright spot for him. I just try to give him respect. I’m ready for him when he comes back, that’s for sure, but it’s all family time.”

The Lakers will next visit the Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday before returning to L.A. to host the Pelicans on Friday.

It remains uncertain when Beasley will be back full-time.