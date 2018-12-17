The Nuggets and Raptors met for the second and final time this season Sunday.

This time, Denver's roster was ravaged by injuries, but Toronto was also missing some key players.

Denver claimed a 95-86 home victory over Toronto. Even without Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam, the Raptors remained competitive.

Nikola Jokic had a team-high 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting. He also grabbed nine boards and dished out four assists.

Jamal Murray was quiet for most of the game, but he came on strong when his number was called in the fourth quarter. He finished with 19 points.

Kawhi Leonard had a game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Nuggets improved to 20-9 while the Raptors dropped to 23-9. Denver also topped the Raptors in Toronto earlier this month.

Studs of the Night

D’Angelo Russell scored 32 points on 13-of-19 shooting to help the Nets pick up a 144-127 victory over the Hawks, extending their winning streak to five games.

Ben Simmons didn’t record a single turnover en route to a triple-double in the 76ers’ 128-105 victory over the Cavaliers. Simmons had 22 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds.

John Wall scored 40 points on 16-of-27 shooting and racked up 14 assists in a 128-110 victory for the Wizards over the Lakers.

Duds of the Night

Rodney McGruder was held scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting in the Heat’s 102-96 victory over the Pelicans.

Trey Burke scored three points on 1-of-7 shooting in the Knicks’ 110-99 loss to the Pacers.

Highlights

Jokic showcased his exceptional playmaking ability with this no-look pass that led to a slam.

What’s Next?

Bucks (19-9) at Pistons (14-13) 7 p.m. ET — Detroit has been up and down all season. It got off to a 4-0 start, but has dropped off considerably since then. The Pistons have definitely felt the impact of multiple injuries, but they managed to beat the Celtics 113-104 on Saturday. Milwaukee has the second best record in the Eastern Conference, but the duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond in the middle may pose a serious threat to the Bucks.