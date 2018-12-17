The 40-year-old forward returned from an ankle injury late last week and played in his first home game of the season Sunday.

Mavericks fans were happy to see Dirk Nowitzki back on the court.

The 40-year-old forward returned from an ankle injury late last week and took the floor for his first home game of the season Sunday. The Mavericks played a tribute video for Nowitzki before their matchup against the Kings.

The @dallasmavs gave Dirk a tribute vid before his 1st home game of the season 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wUBsdAN7tQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2018

Nowitzki then received a standing ovation when he checked into the game with 3:17 to play in the first quarter.

This was a pretty cool moment for Dirk 🔊🔊🔊pic.twitter.com/Ao4GpqniXW — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 17, 2018

Dirk checks into a home game for the first time this season. The whole arena gives him an ovation 👏 pic.twitter.com/iyQPf4PEfS — ESPN (@espn) December 17, 2018

Nowitzki scored his first basket of the game by knocking down a midrange jumper with 7:40 remaining before halftime.

The forward is in his NBA-record 21st season with the Mavericks. He has made 13 All-Star teams and won the MVP award in 2006-07.

Nowitzki also led the Mavericks to the only title in franchise history in 2010-11.

Dallas entered its game against Sacramento with a 15-12 record.