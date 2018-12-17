“I did everything I can to prove that I belong here,” Parker told the Chicago Tribune. “And I’m going to continue to do that.”

Jabari Parker is focusing on staying ready.

The 23-year-old forward has had a rough first season with the Bulls. He was removed from the team’s rotation last week and Chicago is reportedly looking to deal him. Parker’s agent is also working with the Bulls “to find an amicable resolution to” his situation, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

Parker, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal with Chicago this summer, discussed the trade rumors as well as having his minutes cut in an interview with the Tribune on Saturday.

“I chose to come here,” Parker said. “I did everything I can to prove that I belong here. And I’m going to continue to do that. My job is to be ready to be on the court. My agent’s job is to just be my defense and be that voice for me that I’m not able to say.”

Parker has averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game this season. He has shot 45.5 percent from the field and just 29.3 percent from 3-point range.

“I can have as many opinions as possible, but that doesn’t matter,” Parker said. “It doesn’t matter how I feel. It is what it is … I was given the expectation I was out of the lineup. Until somebody says otherwise, I’m still in that position.”

The Bulls will face the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Monday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 7-23 record.