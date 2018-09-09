Makati, Quezon City get back on winning track in MPBL Datu Cup

MAKATI used the Ynares Sports Center as its alternate home court on Saturday night and it proved to be the right venue to snap back-to-back losses in the MPBL Datu Cup.

The Skyscrapers used a solid third quarter run and another big game from Cedric Ablaza, who had a double-double performance as Makati dominated Marikina, 90-71.

Ablaza finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, but it was his ability to get his teammates more involved which earned praise from his coach Cholo Villanueva.

“We missed the presence of Philip Paniamogan, not just his presence on the court but also off the court, but Cedric Ablaza is beginning to assume the role as the go-to-guy. More than his scoring, it was his decision making that has been the key for us,” added Villanueva. “He knows when to attack, when to pull out and when to get his teammates more involved.”

Ablaza’s solid performanc allowed Makati to atone from its last two setbacks and back on the winning track. The team improved its win-loss record to 5-3.

The Skyscrapers felt the comfort of playing at the Ynares Sports Center, its temporary home court. With the Makati Coliseum still undergoing renovation, the Skyscrapers opted to look for another venue and they felt very much at home.

Aside from drawing a solid game from Ablaza, the team also got solid contributions from Mark Isip, who added 15 points, while fellow ex-pro Rudy Lingganay chipped in 12. Gio Lasquety added 10 in a display of balance firepower by Makati.

The Skyscrapers held their rivals without a field goal in the last 3:21 of the third period, then unloaded a 16-0 run to turn a close game into a rout. Home grown Roy Cayanan’s two free throws gave Makati a 65-51 lead in the closing seconds of the quarter.

Earlier, Quezon City got back on the winning track the hard way, nipping Valenzuela, 76-72, in the other game.

The Capitals drew a solid effort from ex-pro Jojo Duncil, who knocked in 25 points to lead the charge for the Black Mamba-supported team, which now improved its win-loss record to 2-4.

