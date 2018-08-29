MPBL: A big sigh of relief for the Steel after last night’s win against Caloocan

LAST night’s win over Caloocan was a huge sigh of relief for Coach Joseph Romarate and the rest of the Basilan Steel after they dropped two straight games prior – losing by no more than three points against the Bulacan Kuyas and the Pasay Voyagers in a span of almost two weeks.

“Hirap ako makatulog thinking what went wrong kasi panalo na sana dapat ‘yung two games. I’m just happy for the team that they played well last night, “wrote Romarate in a text message to FOX Sports PH. “It was a big relief to us.”

With veterans in Jojo Tangkay and the Daa brothers leading the way, their scoring proved to be too much for Caloocan en route to a 92-84 win. But more than carrying the team’s offensive cudgels, their experience and basketball IQ have been indispensable for the team.

“Daa and Tangkay are the heart and soul of the team, because if they both play well, we will always win. Sila din ‘yung nagme-mentor sa mga mas batang players and everyone looks up to them. I just feel so lucky and blessed to have them both sa team,” explained Romarate.

Last night was a must-win for the Steel since they can’t afford to slip further down into the standings as they vie for playoff contention. Moreover, a tough schedule awaits for Basilan, as they’ll have to face Laguna, Mandaluyong, and Muntinlupa for their upcoming games. However, despite the daunting challenge, Romarate can’t help but be excited and he will continue to lean on the unconditional love and support from the fans.

“Feeling namin last night home court ng Basilan kahit nasa Bulacan ‘yung venue as many of our supporters came to watch and cheer for us even if we’ll win or lose. They are the reason as to why we all make sacrifices for the team kasi we want everyone to know that the Basilenos are peace-loving people and mahal nila ang laro ng basketball, “added Romarate.

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.