MPBL: Multiple teams raring to get back in the win column

Games Tuesday

(Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium)

7 p.m. – Basilan vs. Caloocan

9 p.m. – Batangas vs Bulacan

Four of the teams who will duke it out in tonight’s MPBL double-header will pull all the stops as they look to snap their respective losing skids.

In the first game, the Basilan Steel and Caloocan Supremos-Longrich will look to regain their footing as they have lost two matches in a row, starting at 7pm.

The Steel will be reinforced by the likes of the current seventh leading scorer of the league in Dennis Daa (17.8) and Jojo Tangkay, who are both still going strong despite their advanced ages. Two of their previous losses came against the hands of the Kuyas and Voyagers, to which they lost only by two and three points respectively. A win tonight will put them at the eighth spot in South Division, tying the Laguna Heroes-Krah with a 3-4 record.

On the other hand, the Supremos are currently 10th in the North Division with a 2-4 record. The Longrich-backed team previously suffered two straight losses against two of South Division’s top teams in Bacoor and Paranaque. The ballclub will be backstopped by stalwarts like Jan Villahermosa, Paul Sanga, and JR Cawaling – their three leading scorers.

Meanwhile, familiar foes will be headlining tonight’s main event as the defending champions in Batangas will face the Bulacan Kuyas, starting at 9pm.

Given their play so far, the Tanduay-back squad’s current win-loss record are a far cry from their dominant form as they are suffering a three-game losing skid, putting them at a 2-4 record. However, with their championship core still intact so far, look for guys like Jhaymo Eguilos, Paul Varilla, and Teytey Teodoro to hold down the fort for the Athletics.

Currently placed fifth in the tough North Division with a 5-2 record, the Bulacan Kuyas will look to go back to their winning ways in their home floor after they were annihilated by the Manila Stars less than two weeks ago. The Mighty Sports-backed ball club will be headlined by stalwarts in Jerick Canada, JR Taganas, and Stephen Siruma.

