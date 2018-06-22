Insights: Muntinlupa sends Marikina crashing, notches second victory in MPBL

Make it two straight for last season’s runners-up.

Muntinlupa overhauled an early deficit to hand newcomers Marikina its first loss of the tournament with an 85-76 victory in the Mahalika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Datu Cup.

The team relied on Chito Jaime’s once more to pace the team in the victory. Dhon Reverente and Allan Mangahas had equally impressive outputs, too.

Here are some of the numbers.

– Felix Apreku had 16 rebounds, with 12 of those coming on the offensive glass. This was an impressive follow-up to his 10-point, 16-rebound debut earlier vs. Mandaluyong.

– Muntinlupa outrebounded Marikina, 51-39. Two players grabbed double-digit boards (Jaime had 10) for the Angelis Resort-backed squad; only Jay-ar Ng Sang (nine rebounds) put up a fight for the losing side.

– It was a pretty ugly game on offense for Muntinlupa, making their win even more impressive. The team just shot 37 percent from the field (compared to Marikina’s 42) and knocked down only three out of their 31 attempts from three-point range (the Shoemasters went 7-for-19).

– To eke out a win, the Cagers relied on second-chance points. They had 27 offensive rebounds against Marikina’s 13 and shot better from within the arc (53 percent).

– Yves Sazon followed up his impressive opening performance with a 27-point performance. He only shot 3-of-11 on threes, but he was almost flawless (7-of-10) on two-pointers.

– Marikina was already doomed due to the fact that they had 30 turnovers against just 17 assists. ‘Munti’ had 15 steals. Sazon and Dexter Mescallando (one point, three boards, three assists in 22 minutes) coughed up the rock six times each.

– Allan Mangahas orchestrated the offense well, dishing out eight dimes against just two turnovers.

—–

