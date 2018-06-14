All systems go for the analytics-driven Valenzuela Classic

“Hopefully sistema namin gumana.”

Those were the words by the upbeat Chris Gavina when asked about his expectations for his team in this MPBL Anta Datu Cup.

As they look to build off their semi finals stint from last season, expect the Valenzuela Classic to bring in a modern style of play – playing uptempo while sharing the rock.

“We’re looking forward to an uptempo style and I think we could stick to the Classic type of exciting, fast-paced game and gritty defense,” said Gavina in an exclusive interview with FOX Sports PH.

Boasting a fearsome lineup in Paolo Hubalde, Rocky Acidre, former Adamson cager Chad Alonzo, former Ginebra player Jericho de Guzman, for sure these standouts will make it easier for the analytics-driven coaching staff to fully implement their system.

“We’re aiming for anywhere from 250 to 300 passes possibly. In a ten-minute period it’s kinda hard but we’re really just focused on trying to make the extra passes and not settling just for good shots, and instead trying to get a great shot,” added the renowned mentor for Valenzuela.

The Valenzuela Classic will have their first game against the Paranaque Patriots on June 20, 7pm at the University of Assumption Gymnasium.

——

