A national champion in MPBL soon as league expands to Visayas, Mindanao

STARTING June 12, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League will have its first full season and by the end of it, the fastest growing regional cage event will have a national champion.

This developed as teams from Visayas and Mindanao are expected to come in and on May 4, the league will cater to the new expansion clubs down south.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said that they expect teams who were represented during the meeting on Saturday at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu to send their signed documents of participation.

So far, the league officially has 18 members with two more teams from Luzon – Pampanga and Pasay – becoming the 19th and 20th member of the MPBL, respectively. The expansion for Luzon is already close, but is still open for the Visayas and Mindanao

“They’re already in, but we haven’t countersigned their applications yet as we were still in Cebu,” Duremdes told FoxSports.ph in a telephone interview, referring to the documents signed by Pampanga and Pasay. “We expect the interested participants from the Visayas and Mindanao to send their signed applications on or before May 4.”

This means the league will have a full season of games ahead and more game playdates are expected to be slated.

Representatives from different cities/provinces in Visayas and Mindanao showed up among them came from Bacolod, Kabankalan, Negros Occidental, Masbate, Davao City, Davao Occidental, Zamboanga and Cebu City.

The league expects a few more cities to join at the last minute.