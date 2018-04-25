Makati upbeat about homegrown talents: ‘Hindi sila palamuti lang’

CHOLO Villanueva, head coach of the Makati Skyscrapers, used to play with some of the homegrown talents in Makati and by playing in different leagues here, he could tell right away that there’s an abundance of talent in the business capital of the Philippines.

“There’s really a lot of talent dito when it comes to homegrown talents. Yung homegrown namin, hindi palamuti lang gaya ng ibang teams,” Villanueva told FoxSports.ph in a telephone interview.

With so many recreational leagues being played here, Makati has produced a lot of talented players and most of them stood out during the closed door workouts of the squad.

“I think some of them will become part of the regular rotation pa. Hindi basta isinali lang,” added Villanueva, a long-time protégé of brothers Derrick, Dindo and Franz Pumaren.

But while the team was getting a strong support from the Makatizens and the other talented local players here, the team will also need help from the ex-pros.

Rudy Lingganay, a former MVP of the PBA D-League who also played for several years in the PBA, is back from a stint playing as import in the Thailand Basketball League.

The lefty guard showed up during the practices and was among who dominated during the scrimmages.

Lingganay is not just the only ex-PBA player on the radar.

Joruneyman Mark Isip, who is currently serving as an assistant coach to Koy Banal for the Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League, is also working out with the team and impressed Villanueva.

Another player who has caught the fancy of Villanueva is Jeckster Apinan, who is playing for JRU in the PBA D-League.

Isip and Apinan used to play for Villanueva with the Air 21 Express in the PBA.