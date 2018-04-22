Imus to build team around ‘Larong Labas’ legend Ian Melencio

FROM the streets, different barangay leagues and other glorified commercial tournaments, Ian Melencio’s legend grew.

“Popular yan. Yan ang tipo ng player na nagpapanalo sa mga konsehal,” Imus coach Jerry Codiñera told FoxSports.ph.

Codiñera was referring to Melencio’s reputation as a big-time player in events known in basketball parlance as ‘larong labas.’

“Grabe nga yan. Hindi naman naglaro sa malaking university or college. Hindi mo rin napansin sa commercial league, pero pagdating sa larong labas, popular yan,” added Codiñera. “Siya talaga kumakamada. Umiiskor yan ng 60 points, 80 points kaya gustung-gusto siya ng mga pulitiko.”

As great as he was in ‘larong labas’, Melencio had to adjust his game in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and Codiñera felt he had to surround his star player with a strong support cast.

“Sa susunod, may mga makakatulong na siya,” added Codiñera.

The PBA legend will still make Melencio the cornerstone of the team’s offense as the spitfire guard fits well with his run and gun system.

“Yun naman talaga ang gusto ko. Kaya kailangan samahan natin siya ng mga makakatulong sa kanya,” he added.

In the coming MPBL conference on June 12, the Bandera are looking to add ex-pros Jan Jamon, who previously played for Kia, and Wilson Baltazar, who was drafted in the second round by Phoenix in last year’s PBA Rookie Draft.

Other players being eyed by Codiñera are Paolo Pontejos of Jose Rizal University, Dan Alberto of University of the East, Pong Manansala of PATTS, Francis Munsayac of Emilio Aguinaldo College, Genmar Bragais of AMA, Carlos Escalambre of University of Santo Tomas, Jom Sollano of Letran, and Jesse Bustos, previously of Cebuana Lhuillier Gems.

The key to the success of the Bandera, however, would still depend on Melencio.

But how much has changed for the guard since he joined the MPBL?

A lot, according to him.

“Hindi ko ini-expect ito. Hindi ako makapaniwala na makakapaglaro pala ako ng ganito. Binigyan ako ng Imus ng chance,” said Melencio. “Nag-varsity rin ako, pero hindi kilalang college, sa AIMS.”

“Sa labas ang daming nabago, kais napapanood ka na sa TV, may mga nagpapa-picture na. Nahihiya nga ako eh, hindi naman kasi dating ganun. Dati ang ginagawa lang sa akin, kontak-kontak maglalaro ako, kasi yun lang naman talaga hanap-buhay ko eh,” he continued.

The closest thing to earning big money, according to Melencio, was when he was given a chance to play overseas as a player in Malaysia.

“Sinama ako ni Al Vergara, siya yung coach namin, sa Sabah. Pero 10 araw lang yun, tapos balik-balik lang ulit sa ligang labas. Kaya laking pasalamat talaga namin nagkaroon ng MPBL, magkakaroon kami ng maayos na hanap-buhay. Sana magtuluy-tuloy,” added Melencio.