Imagining Team Pilipinas In 2023: Change in mindset, change in system

In the first part of this series, we discussed the possibility of seeing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup a Team Pilipinas starting unit composed mostly of NBA players.

READ: A look into the future: Imagining Team Pilipinas in 2023

But even with a core made up of that kind of talent, it still will not guarantee good results. Given that the country will be hosting the World Cup, the goal should not be mere moral victories like in 2014 — when we considered losing via close margins to the likes of Argentina, Greece, Croatia, and Puerto Rico as major achievements already. The objectve in 2023 must be to be competitive and to make it at least to the second round of the tournament.

But here is a quick reality check. This will not happen with the present Team Pilipinas pool. This will not happen if the team is given limited time to practice like in the present set-up where Team Pilipinas was given two weeks to prepare for the Asian Games and for the last two FIBA qualifying windows. This will not happen if the system of play of the national team is not changed.

There should be a reboot of the national team program. It will be too late to do that for the 2019 FIBA World Cup if we do qualify, so maybe we should have Coach Yeng Guiao and the current national quintet play it out and see how far they can take things. But parallel to the squad under coach Yeng should be a cadet pool that will train in earnest beginning 2019 to prepare for 2023.

There is, or there was, a Gilas cadet pool which is the “’23 for 2023” team. They were invited to join Gilas practices for them to learn the dribble-drive system and provide the regular team with extra bodies for scrimmages. But there really was no concrete program for the pool to begin with. This was evident when they joined the 12th Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup. The team ended with a 3-5 win-loss record, with a number of these defeats coming by blowouts against collegiate teams.

To be fair, the cadet pool barely had time to gel and was competing against teams which had been practicing for months. But the cadet pool had the superior talent as it was a gathering of the best young ballers in the country. What we witnessed instead was a team disjointed and which did not show much potential. The “’23 for 23” squad was good for sound bites, for hype, and media coverage, but the team’s performance bolstered the idea that talent alone without a disciplined system was never going to be enough to consistently win games.

The dribble-drive was good for the country’s initial foray into international basketball mainstream consciousness in the early part of this decade. It optimized the Filipino brand of play through one-on-one creativity and masked our size deficiency. But the dribble-drive has seemingly hit a wall in recent years. We have seen it in the past two editions of the Asian Games, the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup, and the FIBA Asian qualifiers. The element of surprise which worked for Gilas in the 2014 World Cup is already non-existent as opposing teams have found ways to stymy the team’s offensive attacks. This is why there have been a number of games in recent years where our shooters have been firing blanks as opposing defenses have seen that the dribble-drive’s effectiveness is vastly diminished once the kickout passes to open shooters are taken out of the equation. This is also why we have had to rely on hero-ball basketball in certain instances to bail us out in close games, often unsuccessfully.

There is no one better in the local coaching scene who can handle the reboot of the Gilas program than Tab Baldwin. Baldwin knows what it takes to win at the highest level of international competitions He has led New Zealand to the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup and has also coached in the Olympics. But the clincher really is how he has shown these past three years the ability to connect with young players and harness not just their playing skills but more importantly, their behaviours and attitude. Baldwin understands that the wholistic development of players is important as this builds the character of individuals and the culture of the team. He has been saying his objective with the Ateneo Blue Eagles has always been to push each player to strive for excellence. Championships are but mere by-products of the culture of excellence which the players have embraced.

With Baldwin at the helm, we can expect to see a more discplined Team Pilipinas brand of play. His system as seen in how the Blue Eagles play is predicated on constant ball and player movement coupled with relentless and stifling defensive pressure. Baldwin will be able to make full use of the one-on-one abilities of the likes of Juan Gomez De Liano, Ricci Rivero, and Thirdy Ravena within the context of a team system. Baldwin’s brand of discipline will prevent instances of Kobe Paras throwing a tantrum when he does not get enough touches like in the Filoil tournament, or totally weed out individuals who do not accept the team concept.

There was an argument in the past that a structured style of play similar to the European systems and the San Antonio Spurs will not work with the Filipino basketball identity. Baldwin has already debunked this notion when he led a Gilas team missing its top players to second place in the FIBA Asia. He showed this anew in the Jones Cup with the Ateneo. It would help if Baldwin is made to work with the younger generation of players from the collegiate ranks who can still be moulded and who will be more open to buying into a system of selfless basketball.

The level of talent Baldwin can tap is promising. Potential members of the pool are Troy Rike, Isaac Go, Arvin Tolentino, Matt Nieto, Carl Tamayo, CJ Cansino, and a few others from the current ’23 for 23 pool’. Baldwin can start installing his system, gather the players during the off-season, pitch training camps abroad, and join international competitions. When their schedules permit, then Kai Sotto, AJ Edu, Remy Martin, and probably even Jordan Clarkson can join the team during their offseason. The most ideal set-up would be to keep these players together as a team until 2023, similar to the NCC and Gilas 1 programs, but this might be asking too much because the PBA will not allow the SBP to deprive the draft of fresh talents. Maybe some sort of arrangement between SBP and the PBA can be reached where the Team Pilipinas pool can still include CJ Perez, Robert Bolick, Ray Parks, and other players in the PBA whom Baldwin believes will fit his system.

We have the opportunity to put up a decent showing in the 2023 edition of the World Cup. It is our chance to be a legitimate threat and probably pull the rug from under some of the perennial powers in international basketball. But we need to start moving now, and we need to start changing. Until we change the mindset behind the way we run the Gilas program and the system that propels the national team, then we are bound to recycle the bitter losing experiences of these recent years.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.