Justin Brownlee ‘honored’ to be considered as next Team Pilipinas reinforcement

FANS are still left to wonder whether Justin Brownlee is set to don the Philippine jersey soon, especially since his name is being thrown around as one of head coach Yeng Guiao’s naturalized player options.

With him hearing the clamor for his possible inclusion in Team Pilipinas, the Ginebra forward can’t help but feel honored and excited on the possibility.

“Really? Wow, man. That’s a really great coach here in the Philippines and I’m honored that he (Guiao) even mentioned me so if that opportunity ever happens, that would be incredibly great,” said Brownlee after he watched Alab Pilipinas get their first win against the CLS Knights yesterday.

The beloved resident import’s citizenship papers have already been passed in the Philippine Congress, paving a way for his eventual naturalization as a Filipino citizen. Despite being unfamiliar with the process, Brownlee believes that it will come soon and he is willing to take on the challenge in representing the country in future international tourneys.

“It’s just processing from all I know. I’m not sure exactly how it’s supposed to be but from what I heard, it’s getting close, but I’m not sure if it’s I’m already playing,” bared the amiable import.

“I would love to. If that opportunity comes, I would love to play – especially being able to represent for the Philippines and play for a coach like Yeng Guiao, who’s an incredible coach here in the Philippines, and some of the players as well in the PBA. It will be fun to team up with some of the guys. If the opportunity comes, it will be great,” he concluded.

