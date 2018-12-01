Pringle on Team Pilipinas’ setback: ‘We scored enough to win, but couldn’t get stops’

Stanley Pringle’s virtuoso performance last night was still not enough to get the W for Team Pilipinas.

The bearded guard of the NorthPort Batang Pier dazzled the Mall of Asia Arena crowd with his fearless drives and slick ball-handling, topping the home team in scoring with 29 points, to go along with three rebounds and four assists.

His efforts, however, wounded up going for naught, as Kazakhstan’s quicker big men exploited the Philippines’ flat-footed bigs through precise ball movement and spacing, which resulted into plenty of open looks from downtown.

“Ball-screen defense remains our main weakness,” Pringle admitted to reporters post-game.

“A lot of times they split the screen and I think their bigs were a little quick and they had a little advantage in the ball screen.”

Alexander Zhigulin displayed his range and feasted on the perimeter all game, tallying a game-high 30 markers on 6-for-12 shooting from rainbow country.

The Philippines hounded the passing lanes and forced Kazakhstan to commit 21 miscues, which they converted into 32 points on the other end.

Costly fouls down the stretch, however, plagued the home team, as Kazakhstan converted on their charities to seal the victory.

“Our biggest story tonight was our defense. We scored enough to win, but just couldn’t get enough stops,” Pringle concluded.

Team Pilipinas, meanwhile, will have to look elsewhere for scoring against Iran on Monday, as head coach Yeng Guiao confirmed that Pringle will be replaced by their other naturalized player Christian Standhardinger.

“We will lose Stanley’s scoring and aggressiveness and leadership at the point guard position, but we will gain Christain’s quickeness and his active play which we lacked today with our teams,” he said.

With the loss, Team Pilipinas dropped to a 5-4 record and will have to win all their remaining games to stay in the hunt for a spot in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

(Image from FIBA)

————

