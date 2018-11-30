After being blown out by Team Pilipinas in the Asian Games, Kazakhstan exacted revenge by silencing the rowdy Mall of Asia Arena crowd on Friday.

Led by the brilliance of Alexander Zhigulin’s 30 points built on six three-pointers, the visiting squad tuned out the noise and escaped with 92-88 victory in the fifth window of the World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Philippines’ head coach Yeng Guiao was quick to point out his team’s deficiencies on the defensive side, particularly their big men’s inability to close out on Kazakhs’ shooters.

“I’ve said this before that Kazakhstan can make their threes we’ll be in trouble. I think they were more than 50 percent from three,” he told reporters after the game.

“Our problem there is their bigs were the one making the threes. Our bigs could not step out and challenge those threes because if we step out long, the quickness of the Kazakhstan will be emphasized.”

Kazakhstan shot a remarkable 52.2 percent from deep (12-out-of-23). Apart from Zhigulin, Rustam Murzagaliyev drilled three 3-pointers, while Shaim Kuanov made both of his attempts.

Guiao also had to resort to putting Gabe Norwood at the 4 spot for extended periods of time, just to keep up with the Kazakhs ‘speed advantage.

The visitors also capitalized on their frequent trips to the line making 24-of-34 tries — more than half of the home team’s 15 total attempts.

Still, Guiao bore blunt of the blame and vowed to make adjustments in their next game against Iran on Monday.

“We’re still a long way from being the team that we really want to be. Im taking the responsibility for this game. I felt that everybody in the team was there because I decided they be there.”

(Image from FIBA)

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.