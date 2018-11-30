Kazakhstan shocked hosts Team Pilipinas in the fifth window opener of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, 92-88, Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

The visitors leaned on their impressive shooting clip from the three-point range, where they knocked down 12 of their 23 attempts, and their steadiness from the free throw line, especially in the fourth quarter.

Down by three by the end of the third period, the Philippine quintet battled the Kazakhs in the final frame to salvage the home win before a packed home stadium. With 4:05 remaining, Stanley Pringle scored on a nifty layup off a crossover to give the Philippines a 79-75 lead.

But Kazakhstan simply refused to fold up, as the Renatas Kurilionokas-mentored squad clawed their way back to upend the host nation. Rustam Yergali knocked in a go-ahead three-pointer at the final 2:17 mark to push Kazakhstan ahead 82-81.

Pringle would take the lead back with a short stab, but the feisty Kazakhs answered back with four straight points to take an 86-83 advantage with 1:23 remaining courtesy of a Nikolay Bazhin layup in transition.

A missed three-pointer by Pringle in the last 36 seconds, followed by two more free throws from Yergali sealed the win for Kazakhstan.

Alexandr Zhigulin led all scorers with 30 points on 6-of-12 (50%) shooting from the three-point line.

Stanley Pringle paced Team Pilipinas with 29 markers on 11-of-23 (47.8%) shooting from the field.

Kazakhstan improves their win-loss record to 4-5 to take the fifth spot in Group F. The Philippines, on the other hand, falls to 5-4, but are still in third place despite being tied with Japan in the standings.

THE SCORES

Kazakhstan (92) – Zhigulin 30, Bykov 20, Murzagaliyev 11, Yergali 10, Bazhin 9, Kuanov 8, Marchuk 4, Chsherbak 0, Gavrilov 0, Lapchenko 0.

Team Pilipinas (88) – Pringle 29, Fajardo 14, Lassiter 13, Tenorio 8, Norwood 7, Thompson 6, Wright 5, Aguilar 4, Erram 2, Slaughter 0, Cabagnot 0, Belga 0.

