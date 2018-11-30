Roundtable: Team Pilipinas returns to FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifers action

The time has finally come as Team Pilipinas is set to face Kazakhstan and Iran in the fifth window of FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

With Team Pilipinas looking to improve their standings for a place in the FIBA World Cup in 2019, FOX Sports PH’s Digital Ambassadors weighed in on their lineup and how it matches up versus the Kazakhs and the Iranians.

1. What are your impressions on the Final 12 of Team Pilipinas against Kazakhstan? Who should compose of the Final 12 of their game versus Iran?

Jordan Samar: The 12 players put out there was expected, especially with Castro and Rosario serving their suspensions. However, seeing their practices personally lately, I’m pretty sure that they’ll do well.

Ariel Ian Clarito: Against Iran, C-Stand and Castro will definitely be needed. I’d also want to see Arwind get a chance to show what he can contribute particularly on defense against Jamshidi.

Ken Pangilinan: I like the composition of the 12-man roster of Team Pilipinas versus Kazakhstan. They have four guys from San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra in one team and that could be a huge factor in that game. In the game against Iran, Jayson Castro and Christian Standhardinger should probably replace Stanley Pringle and another big man in the lineup (either JP Erram or Greg Slaughter).

2. Without much of their estabalished stars like Haddadi, Bahrami and Kazemi, who are the players that Team Pilipinas should watch out for from Iran?

Jordan Samar: Team Pilipinas should be wary of Geramipoor as he is a mobile big who has a lot of international experience playing in the US-NCAA, Spain, and Croatia. For sure he’ll give our big men fits.

Ariel Ian Clarito: Iran will be relying on Mashayekhi, Yakhchali, ans Jamshidi on offense. If we limit these three, then I think half the battle will already be won.

Ken Pangilinan: Yakhchali and Jamshidi are probably Iran’s main guns in this window without the aforementioned stars. However, they should not take for granted guys like Arghavan and Mirzaeitalarposhti. These guys made key baskets when Iran pulled away from Team Pilipinas in their previous game and they can certainly do it again if they’re not careful.

3. What is the key for Team Pilipinas to avoid an upset against Kazakhstan? What should they do differently if they want to avenge their previous defeat to Iran?

Jordan Samar: Against the Kazakhs, our team should make life harder for their young backcourt duo in Yergali and Murzagaliyev. Both are capable guards who could make plays offensively while shooting well from deep. For Iran, along with our defense, Team Pilipinas would have to knock down outside shots at a more efficient clip, as compared to our last game with them.

Ariel Ian Clarito: Against Kazakhstan, I want to see Gilas apply the same pressure defense they did in the Asian Games. They met the ballhandler up high early and trapped with a double team. This resulted to 21 turnovers committed by Kazakhstan. Against Iran, I would like to see Junemar, CStand, and Slaughter given their touches down low. Our guards will produce. That is a given. But if our bigs can impose themselves in the low block, then I think we will be difficult to stop.

Ken Pangilinan: Team Pilipinas should set the tone early against Kazakhstan as they have been suffering from poor starts in the tuneup games against Jordan and Lebanon. Against Iran, it would be a huge boost if Marcio Lassiter and Matthew Wright finally knock down their triples so that they could open up the lane for guys like Jayson Castro, June Mar Fajardo and Christian Standhardinger.

4. Which player matchup are you anticipating the most?

Jordan Samar: I would like to see our backcourt matched up against our Kazakhs counterparts. As for Iran, I would look at the bigs matchup.

Ariel Ian Clarito: I want to see Castro and Tenorio put pressure on Mashayekhi. The two veterans still have the speed and the guile to make things difficult for the Iranian spitfire. I think if we can disrupt Mashayekhi’s rhythm, then the Iranian offense will sputter.

Ken Pangilinan: It will be interesting to see how Scottie Thompson matches up against Yakhchali or Mashayekhi (if he plays). Gabe Norwood is not getting any younger and Thompson is probably the next in line as Team Pilipinas’ best perimeter defender.

5. Who among the players should be the major contributors for Team Pilipinas?

Jordan Samar: Castro would have to re-assert himself as Asia’s best floor general. Look for June Mar Fajardo to make his mark as well in this fifth window.

Ariel Ian Clarito: I think our bigs will carry us through against Iran. The Kraken will finally be unleashed, and I am hoping the rest of Asia will finally see how good Fajardo really is.

Ken Pangilinan: Against Kazakhstan, Stanley Pringle should feast on the opposing guards. Jayson Castro and Christian Standhardinger would probably be the guys carrying Team Pilipinas’ offense against Iran but Scottie Thompson could be their X-factor as he can impact the game in so many ways.

————

