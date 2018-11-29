LA Tenorio was named as one of the members of the Final 12 of Team Pilipinas in their game against Kazakhstan, as guys like Paul Lee, Arwind Santos, and Troy Rosario were left out of the roster.

Tenorio is the second oldest and the shortest player in the lineup. It will be the first time that the Barangay Ginebra point guard would be part of the national team since his stint in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, Korea.

Some were surprised by Tenorio’s inclusion in the 20-man pool and even more so when he got selected in the Final 12 versus Kazakhstan. Now at the twilight of his basketball career, one has to wonder if he can still play at a high level in the international stage.

One of the possible reasons on why Tenorio got chosen is his familiarity and chemistry with other players like Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Greg Slaughter, who are all his teammates from Barangay Ginebra. That quartet has been very instrumental on the Gin Kings’ championship run in recent years and national team head coach Yeng Guiao hopes that their success will also translate well with Team Pilipinas.

Based on Tenorio’s performance in Barangay Ginebra’s recently concluded semifinal series against Magnolia, it looks like he still has a lot of gas left in his tank. In their four games versus the Hotshots, he posted averages of 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 threes while playing at a whopping 40 minutes per game.

Playing for the national team has always been a huge part of Tenorio’s basketball career. His stellar play in the 2012 Jones Cup when he led our country to a gold medal finish, and his breakout game in the 2014 FIBA World Cup when he scored 18 points against JJ Barea and Puerto Rico were some of his greatest accomplishments as a member of Gilas Pilipinas.

Tenorio is still regarded as one of the smartest and most clutch players in Philippine basketball today. He can still put pressure on opposing guards, he still has a knack for hitting floaters and layups effectively, and he can still shoot triples at a respectable rate.

Now at 34 years old, it will be interesting to see how Tenorio will handle the physicality of the much taller and younger guards of Kazakhstan. While people might have doubts on whether or not he should have been part of the Final 12, they shouldn’t sleep on the former Ateneo Blue Eagle as his leadership skills and playmaking ability are what Team Pilipinas needs to emerge victorious.

(Image from PBA)

