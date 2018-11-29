Andray Blatche’s absence in the forthcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier will certainly be felt by Team Pilipinas.

Blatche is scoring 11.7 points in six games in the qualifiers, rather pedestrian numbers considering he averaged 21.2 pts in the 2014 World Cup and 17.8 pts in the 2015 FIBA Asia. Team Pilipinas will also be missing his contributions on the other end of the floor. Blatche is norming 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 of which come from the defensive end, while also contributing 1.7 steals and 2.2 blocks.

Since Yeng Guiao took over the coaching reins of the national team in the Asian Games, he has designed a system that has seemingly prepared the team to wean itself from Blatche. Without a go-to figure dominating the ball, the backcourt has played a huge role in filling in the void on offense. But this upcoming window might just reveal the emergence of a new-look frontline for Team Pilipinas which could be just as good as when Blatche was around or probably, even better.

June Mar Fajardo will now be the team’s best big man. Fajardo has shown he is most effective when he has the ball in his hands, a scenario that rarely plays out when he shares the floor with Blatche. Coach Guiao pointed out the opportunity to capitalize on the team’s size with Fajardo and Greg Slaughter alternating at the center spot.

“Hindi natin nabibigyan ng additional touches ang mga malalaki natin. Basically, it’s the guards who are taking more shots. So we want to even it up. Merong additional offensive options kina Junemar and Greg,” bared Guiao on the adjustments he plans to make prior to the team’s game against Kazakhstan this Friday.

In the four years that Fajardo was named PBA MVP, he averaged over 18 points and 13 rebounds per game. These impressive numbers were produced against opposition who simply did not have the height nor the heft to match-up against him. But Fajardo has never really established himself as a force internationally. In six games in the FIBA qualifiers, Fajardo has been producing a decent stat line of 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Korea’s naturalized player Ricardo Ratliffe once said that Fajardo is definitely the best player he’s ever played against in Asia.

At his best, Fajardo is a handful for any defense because of his size, footwork, and strength. Against Iran, Fajardo will need his whole arsenal of moves as he cannot be expected to simply overpower seven-footer Rouzbeh Arghavan, 6’11 Aaron Geramipoor, and 6’10 Meisam Mirzaei. The bigger challenge for Fajardo is not only to score but to also be an intimidating defensive presence who will make opposing scorers hesitant to attack the basket. In the 2017 SEABA held in Manila, Fajardo had difficulty keeping pace with quicker bigs, forcing Coach Chot Reyes to limit his minutes.

An important component of Coach Guiao’s system is the need for big men who could run the pick-and-roll or who could pick-and-pop from the outside. In Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar, Guiao has two tall and agile forwards who fit this requirement. Standhardinger approximates Blatche’s production without demanding too much of the ball. In the Asian Games, Standhardinger contributed 20.6 points and 9.6 rebounds a game, numbers that were even better than Jordan Clarkson’s averages.

In the FIBA qualifier last September versus Iran, Standhardinger was just as impressive, scoring 30 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while playing center against the taller Iranian frontline. Aguilar has been averaging 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 15 minutes of play in the Qualifiers, while serving primarily as Blatche’s back-up. In his first game under Coach Guiao in the Gilas win versus Qatar, Aguilar registered 16 points and grabbed 9 boards while playing center. With Fajardo and Slaughter manning the five-spot, Standardinger and Aguilar will be able to frolic along the perimeter and around the basket and hurt the opposing defense in different ways.

An ace up Guiao’s sleeve will be the under-appreciated Beau Belga. Not only does he provide toughness down low and a few hard fouls, but he is also the only big man in the pool who can stroke it from downtown. Coach Guiao loves to have bigs who shoot threes. Belga is also the one most familiar with the system of Coach Guiao and it has shown in his performance in the Qualifiers.

Belga is averaging 9 points and 3 rebounds in only 17 minutes of play. Against Kazakhstan, the 4 spot will be a battle as the Snow Leopards will have two hardworking veteran power forwards in 6’6 Anton Bykov and 6’7 Dimitry Gavrilov. Belga will be able to provide the heft to back-up Aguilar. Against Iran who will be missing 6’7 Arsalan Kazemi, the power forward spot might be the frontline battle where Team Pilipinas, with Standhardinger suiting up, holds the advantage. Let’s not forget, there is also the vastly improved JP Erram who can play both the four and five spots.

This window will be the chance for our frontline, which is the tallest ever a Philippine national team has paraded, to show that even without Blatche, they can still hold the fort for Team Pilipinas. Expect Fajardo and Standhardinger to impose their will down low, with Slaughter, Aguilar, and Belga playing significant roles as well.

(Images from Fiba)

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.