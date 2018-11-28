IT happened before in 1981 when the PBA sacrificed one of the three conferences to give way for the country’s hosting of the Southeast Asian Games.

A similar incident is happening now where the PBA decided to move the PBA Governors’ Cup championship series between the Magnolia Hotshots and the Alaska Aces. The pro league decided to forego its plans of staging the best-of-seven series right away to allow Team Pilipinas in preparing for the coming window of the FIBA Asia World Cup Qualifier.

The league’s gesture is very much appreciated by Gilas Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao, who praised the league’s sense of patriotism.

“They’ve shown their sense of patriotism when the PBA decided to move the championship series and allow us, Gilas Pilipinas, to prepare for the next window,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines. “I’d like to thank the leadership of commissioner Willie Marcial and the board of governors for doing such a thing. Mali yung speculations nung ibang tao na hindi concern ang PBA sa Gilas. Hindi totoong wala silang pakialam.”

Since Guiao took over the helm of the Team Pilipinas program, the outpouring of support was clearly felt by the national team as the league’s top stars were unloaded to join the training and be part of the pool.

Guiao believes his presence was not the reason why teams are now going all out in their support, but instead praised the good relationship between the PBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas that representing the national team is of higher calling.

The outpouring of support allowed Guiao to put up the tallest ever Philippine team line up heading to their game against Kazakhstan.

June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer and Greg Slaughter of Barangay Ginebra, two of the PBA’s best big men, will team up for the first time. Other players included in the final 12 were Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson and LA Tenorio of Barangay Ginebra, Alex Cabagnot and Marcio Lassiter of San Miguel Beer, Gabe Norwood and Beau Belga of Rain or Shine, Matthew Wright of Phoenix, Poy Erram of Blackwater and Stanley Pringle of NorthPort, who will play as the team’s naturalized player.

