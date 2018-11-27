The inclusion of Arwind Santos’ name in the Team Pilipinas 20-man pool was certainly among the few surprises of coach Yeng Guiao for the upcoming Fiba window.

Apart from the aging and diminutive LA Tenorio, and the youthful but unproven Kai Sotto and Ricci Rivero, most pundits are wondering if the 37-year-old — who last donned the national colors in 2009 — can still be effective in international play.

After starting out his career at the small forward position, Santos’ 6’4 frame allowed him to comfortably slide to the 4 spot in the pros, where he became a vital clog in the San Miguel Beermen dynasty.

The athletic specimen also developed a deadly three-point stroke over time, which transformed him into one of the most dependable stretch forwards in the PBA today.

Although his improved skillset seem to be the perfect fit for the spread-out international game, some are still questioning if his lanky physique could handle bigger and more physical opponents down low.

Some are even skeptical if his marksmanship from downtown will carry over to the Fiba tourney, especially with faster and more experienced defenders who are swift to close out on those openings.

It also didn’t help that his curt predictions and blunt proclamations have rubbed plenty of fans the wrong way in the past.

But all antics aside, coach Guiao seems to hold a deep appreciation for the Pampanga-native’s well-rounded game. The fiery mentor also extinguished most pundits’ claims of Santos being undersized, by confirming that he will return to his original small forward position if he makes it to the final cut.

Santos first immersed himself to Guiao’s “tough love” ways nine years ago, as part of the Powerade Team Pilipinas that competed in the 2009 Fiba Asia Championship.

Although he was often on the receiving end of a tongue lashing from Guiao in their native Kapampangan, the pair eventually developed a student-mentor relationship outside the basketball court.

The PBA’s “Spiderman” was also listed to be a part of the dribble-drive system of then national team coach Chot Reyes in 2012. However, he was unable to sign commitment letter to join the Smart Gilas Pilipinas 2.0 roster, due to the Petron management’s alleged disapproval.

Since then, Santos’ name has flown under the radar, with guys like Ranidel de Ocampo, Marc Pingris, and Troy Rosario getting called up for national team duties.

If Santos does make it to the team, his floor-spacing capabilities at the wing position will be vital against Kazakhstan and Iran. Santos shot a decent 30 percent clip from three-point territory in the Governors’ Cup, highlighted by a 7-for-13 performance against the Blackwater Elite in the eliminations.

Although not as springy as he once was, the seven-time PBA champion remains to be one of the most versatile defenders in the pool, especially at that wing position. With his pterodactyl-like wingspan, Santos’ activity in disrupting passing lanes and altering shots will indeed be an asset in limited stretches.

While the younger and taller Rosario might still hold an edge on the offensive side of the floor, Santos is the perfect piece to relieve Gabe Norwood from his lockdown defender duties. He completed 1.27 steals and 1.91 blocks per contest in the Governors’ Cup.

With the two crucial games of the fifth window nearing, Guiao understands the need to roll the dice and take some chances.

Santos sure has his limitations, but he might just be the X-factor that Team Pilipinas needs to get us over the hump.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.