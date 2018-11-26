Team Pilipinas will play its first game of the 5th window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier on November 30 against Kazakhstan at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Based on initial reports, the players projected to be lined up by Kazakhstan are the following:

POINT GUARDS

Shahim Kuanov (5’11, 27 years old)

Azim Yagodkin (6’0, 26 years old)

Rustam Murzagaliyev (6’4, 26 years old)

SHOOTING GUARDS

Rustam Yergali (6’4, 31 years old)

Maxim Marchuk (6’5, 24 years old)

SMALL FORWARDS

Nikolay Bazhin (6’5, 27 years old)

Vadim Chsherbak (6’6, 25 years old)

POWER FORWARDS

Anton Bykov (6’6, 29 years old)

Dimitriy Gavrilov (6’7, 31 years old)

Dennis Degtyarev (6’8, 28 years old)

CENTERS

Askar Maidekin (6’8, 21 years old)

Alexander Zhigulin (6’8, 24 years old)

This is practically the same Kazakhstan team that Team Pilipinas beat last August, 96-59, in the Asian Games. The only player not coming back is 6’6 forward Aimurat Satkeyev, whose spot is taken over by Degtyarev. In that game versus the Philippines, the Snow Leopards who shone were bullstrong power forwards Bykov, who scored 13 points, and Gavrilov who grabbed nine rebounds.

Kazakhstan currently has a 3-5 win-loss record. It got off to a hot start in the first round of the qualifiers by winning three of its first four games, including twice over Qatar, before dropping its last two games versus Iraq, 50-64, and Iran, 56-88. In the second round, the Snow Leopards fell to Japan, 70-85, and got plastered by Australia, 41-94.

Coming to Manila, Kazakhstan will be missing its two top scorers in the FIBA qualifiers — Anton Ponomarev, who averages 19.5 points, and Anatoliy Kolesnikov, who is contributing 11.3 points per game. Naturalized point guard Jerry Johnson has also retired from international basketball. Although all these do not necessarily guarantee an easy win for Gilas Pilipinas, it is fair to say that the home team will have some considerable advantages.

June Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter will have the edge in the low block over their Kazakh counterparts, who will rely mostly on Zhigulin, a natural power forward. 21-year old back-up center Maidekin has shown promise in the three games he has played in the qualifiers, but he will find himself overmatched when Fajardo asserts himself in the post. Bykov is their most product frontliner, averaging 8.3 points a game, but he has not provided them the toughness they need off the glass with his average of just 2.7 boards a game.

Kazakhstan’s strength will be in its backcourt, which features the partnership of Murzagaliyev and Yergali. The two are quick and shifty and are capable of giving the Philippine guards a difficult time. Both are not only capable scorers, with Yergali registering 11.1 points and Murzagaliyev averaging eight points a game, but they have also been deadly accurate from long distance. Yergali is hitting 36.2% from beyond the arc, while Murzagaliyev is shooting even better at a 40% clip.

One other thing going for Kazakhstan is team chemistry, as eight of the Snow Leopards play for the same team, BC Astana, in its domestic league where national team coach Renatas Kurilionokas is also part of the coaching staff.

If Team Pilipinas is able to apply the same kind of pressure it did on Kazakhstan last August in Jakarta, then the Snow Leopards will be in a world of trouble. Coach Yeng Guiao devised a defensive scheme that resulted in 16 steals and forced Kazakhstan into committing 22 turnovers during the Asian Games. Kazakhstan has not shown it can take care of the ball well in the FIBA qualifers as it commits an average of 21.1 turnovers a game, the highest among all remaining teams.

The Philippines also did not give the Kazakhs a lot of open looks from outside in the Asian Games. Kazakhstan could only connect on five out of 28 attempts from the three point area, and the Filipinos will need to replicate this as Kazakhstan is shooting a respectable 35.6% percentage from threes in the FIBA qualifiers.

The other key elements for our boys will be rebounding and pace. Despite not being a very tall team compared to previous iterations of their national team, Kazakhstan is a good rebounding team, averaging 35.8 a game compared to the 36.4 of the Philippines. It is critical that Team Pilipinas does not allow Kazakhstan multiple possessions because the Snow Leopards have shown they are capable of scoring in bunches from both outside and inside. Kazakhstan mostly relies on an eight-man rotation, and given Guiao’s system which utilizes all 12 players who have the mandate to run the break at every opportunity, then there is simply no way Kazakhstan will be able to keep in step all game long.

