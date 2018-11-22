Gregorio cites lessons from AUS brawl as key to handling incident against Jordan

SEEING the Philippines getting involved again in an altercation in the national team’s second tune-up game against the rugged Jordanian team, coach Ryan Gregorio assures that it’s all good and that fans shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

“It’s really just passion for both teams. It’s pretty much part of basketball and I think the decision point was so as not to escalate the situation because the emotions are high,” said Gregorio postgame.

“It is something that us Filipinos know for a fact that the sport that we love is played with so much emotion. Ganun lang ka-simple ‘yon,” he added.

Most of us would remember the ugly incident between our national team and the Australians last July in Bocaue, Bulacan — which brought about multiple suspensions to key players and coaches. However, rather than seeing instances like these as an indictment to the national squad, Gregorio sees this as a perfect situation for everyone to unite and grow.

“At some point, you want to embrace situations like this because it is an instrument for your players to be united. I’ve been in tense and testy situations and environments before, but never will I espouse violence inside the court. I think it’s the duty of our game officials, our referees, and it’s also up to us as individuals to control ourselves and to keep our emotions in check,” shared the multi-titled PBA mentor.

Furthermore, he and the coaching staff are more than happy on how far the team has come — citing team chemistry and camaraderie as key contributors in their win against Jordan. With the way the team is going right now, he believes that they’re going to be ready come November 30 and December 3.

He acknowledges that it’s not going to be a walk in the park, though.

“The reason we were outplayed (by Jordan) is because it’s pretty much like a feeling out party for us — we still don’t know how to play with one another and everybody’s adjusting to the system on offense. I don’t think we know that certain physicality is allowed on defense. You know that the room for improvement is still there but at least we’re heading towards the right direction,” explained Gregorio.

“Come November 30 and December 3, we are no longer allowed to lose.”

