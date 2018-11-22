Jordanian head coach feels ‘disappointed’ on what took place in 2nd tune-up game vs Team Pilipinas

JOEY Stiebing feels remorseful about his actions during his team’s loss against Team Pilipinas in a testy affair after he got into a verbal back-and-forth against Coach Yeng Guiao.

The renowned tacticians were already heated since midway during the second canto, where Stiebing accused Guiao of “cursing and name-calling” his wards.

“When an opposing coach curses at your players and calls them names, I think that’s crossing the lines, and I think that’s what got me upset. I asked the coach earlier, I said, ‘Please, don’t talk to my players.’ And then he did it again,” narrated the Jordan national team head coach.

“I think that’s unprofessional. I’m a coach. I would never talk to another player. I would never curse at them,” he added.

The Jordanians led the whole way during the first half — only to see their lead evaporate in favor of Team Pilipinas, who put on a dizzying run at the third quarter led by Pringle, Tenorio, Standhardinger, and Lassiter.

From there, Team Pilipinas never looked back as they were leading 82-73 with 6:26 left in the fourth period — only to see the Jordanians walk off the court after Stiebing and Guiao got into a shouting match after a foul by Scottie Thompson.

Stiebing explained that by instructing his squad to walk out of the game, they would avoid any further skirmishes.

“I was disappointed in that and I felt like if we continue the game, something bad was going to happen and I didn’t want to see that happen,” said Stiebing.

Jordan is set to face formidable teams in New Zealand and South Korea on November 29 and December 2 respectively in the ongoing FIBA Asia World Cup Qualifiers tourney.

