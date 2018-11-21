Team Pilipinas wins second tune-up game after Jordanian team walks out

TEAM Pilipinas was able to defeat Jordan, 82-73 in a heated affair after the latter has decided to call it quits in the Meralco Gym on Wednesday night.

After a foul by Scottie Thompson midway during the payoff period, a Jordanian player threw the basketball at his direction, much to the dismay of Coach Yeng Guiao and the rest of the Philippine national team.

Soon after, a shouting match ensued between Joey Stiebing and Yeng Guiao — with the former saying that he is going to “take Guiao’s ass”.

“The coach (Stiebing) said he was going to take my ass,” Guiao shared in a postgame interview. “So I was challenging him to take my ass, pero hindi naman niya ginawa.”

“I just didn’t want to be bullied in our own country,” added the fiery mentor.

After trailing in the first half, 36-49, LA Tenorio, Christian Standhardinger, Marcio Lassiter, and Stanley Pringle spearheaded Philippines as they took the lead and never looked back.

Team Pilipinas is set to face Lebanon in another set of tuneup games starting on Friday, 8pm at the Meralco Gym.

SCORES:

Philippines (82) – Aguilar 15, Standhardinger 10, Lassiter 9, Santos 9, Fajardo 8, Pringle 8, Slaughter 7, Tenorio 5, Belga 4, Cabagnot 2, Wright 2.

Jordan (73) – Abbas 11, Abdeen 11, Eid 11, Hussein 11, Abu Haw Was 9, Dentmon 9, Alhamarsheh 7, Abuwazneh 2, Obeid 2, Dasuqi 0, Kanaan 0.

