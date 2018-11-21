Rivero at the point, Santos adjusting to FIBA calls and more from Team Pilipinas’ tuneup against Jordan

With less than two weeks away from the resumption of hostilities, both the Philippine and Jordanian national squads admit that they are still a work in progress.

Before a modest Filipino crowd, two competitive basketball nations gunning for a berth in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup battled in a friendly Monday night at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas. Team Pilipinas played host to Jordan in the opener of two tune-up games as both national teams gear up for the fourth window of the Asian Qualifiers.

On November 29 and 30, the Philippines and Jordan plunge back to action against their respective rivals, with the hopes of claiming a ticket to the 32-nation world tilt to be staged in China.

After the highly-physical match which resembled a FIBA-level type of encounter, the Jordanians emerged victorious over Team Pilipinas, 98-92.

FOX Sports Philippines caught up with some of the personalities in the aftermath of the recent Philippines-Jordan tune-up game:

Joey Stiebing on his new role as the head coach of Jordan

Replacing former Jordanian national player and head coach Sam Daghles is veteran bench tactician Joseph Stiebing. A former NCAA Division I coach for the New Orleans Privateers and Southeastern Louisiana Lions, the 57-year old Stiebing comes in for the Jordanian squad, who are currently at fourth place and a game ahead over China in Group E.

Just in his sixth week as head coach of Jordan, Stiebing welcomed the opportunity of facing the Philippines in a competitive scrimmage and at the same time, familiarize himself with his players.

“One thing I’m trying to do is I don’t know my players that well. I’m trying to get them a look in a game competition. This is our fifth game we’ve played. I’ve been there for about six weeks with the team. We only had 23 practices so I’m just trying to get to know my players better,” said Stiebing, who also coached the Qatar national team in 2007.

In their upcoming playdates against New Zealand and South Korea on November 29 and December 2, respectively, Stiebing hopes that his new team gains valuable lessons in their series of matches against the Yeng Guiao-mentored Filipino side.

“We’re very fortunate and thankful that we get to play a big-time national program like the Philippines. It’s helping us prepare for our next window. We got two tough teams to face, New Zealand and Korea. So playing against the Philippines will probably match the Koreans who are we gonna play. Very similar styles. Hopefully that’s gonna help us,” he added.

Ricci Rivero on playing the point guard position

In the second quarter, coach Yeng Guiao fielded in Ricci Rivero, albeit in a position different from what the cadet player has been occupying in the collegiate level. Rivero was tasked to play point guard in a limited but productive time on the floor against Jordanian defenders.

Serving a one-year residency at the University of the Philippines following his transfer from De La Salle, Rivero has actually explored playing at the one position for Team B of the Fighting Maroons.

“Right now sa UP, I’m playing point. Siguro its gonna be a different position when I go to Team A kasi syempre maraming point. Or siguri magko-combo guard kami kung sino makakahawak ng bola parang yung nangyari sa amin sa La Salle dati. Okay naman pero sinunod ko lang yung sinabi ng coaches at then yung ibang ‘kuya’ ko,” shared Rivero.

Just like the other UP guards, Rivero is under the tutelage of one of the most talented playmakers in the PBA today – San Miguel’s point man Alex Cabagnot.

“Si coach Alex (Cabagnot), sabi nya don’t hesitate to attack the attack the open lane. Kasi if magko-commit sila, meron akong chance and choice to pass the ball to the open man,” Rivero added.

In their first competitive tune-up game against Jordan, the young Rivero displayed no signs of jitters in his short stint on the floor. The pressure bodes well for Rivero, he says, as he makes the most out of his second call-up to the national team.

“Yung kaba laging nandyan. Lalo na pag may importante na nakasalalay. For me, every game kinakabahan ko. Kasi every game tine-take ko na parang Finals. Yung mindset ko parati, parang last game ko na ‘to e,” he quipped.

Arwind Santos on the adjustment to the physicality in the international game

Making a comeback to the national team is former PBA Most Valuable Player Arwind Santos. The lanky San Miguel forward last made it to the squad in 2009, which was then known as Powerade Team Pilipinas.

In his return to the 20-man pool, Santos admits his on-going adjustment to the referees’ calls under FIBA rules. On top of his priority list? The adjustment to screens set, with increased physicality compared to the PBA.

“Malayo. Iba yung pick-an dito, yung screen. Sobrang physical. Hindi naman ako naninibago dun. Pero yung ibang mga players naman natin dito, pamilyar na sila dun. Pisikal ang national team kaya kailangan paghandaan namin”, said Santos.

JP Erram on tight race for roster spot in the center position

Blackwater Elite’s star center John Paul Erram, included anew in the national pool, sees the task at hand for Team Pilipinas nine days away from a home game against Kazakhstan inside the Mall of Asia Arena. Three days later, the Philippine quintet take on the visiting Iran for the second time in the qualifiers.

“Malaki pang room for improvement. Marami pang kailangan ayusin. Marami pang piyesang kailangang idagdag. Sana sa araw-araw na practice namin, maimprove namin at makumpleto na kami as a group. Para mas nakita ng mga tao yung potential ng team at hanggang saan yung mararating namin,” said Erram.

“Di mo na kailangan magpahinga kasi konting panahon na lang yung preparation namin. Kailangan talaga mag-tiyaga, mag-sacrifice. Maikli lang naman itong window na ito e. After nun, matagal na uli. Sa ngayon kailangan talaga naming i-push yung sarili namin at isa’t-isa sa practice for the good of the team,” he added.

With Ginebra’s Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar set to join practice later in the week, the race for the center spots in the Final 12 against Kazakhstan and Iran gets more tight with June Mar Fajardo and Christian Standhardinger also in strong consideration. Erram’s chances for inclusion may be slim for now, but the Ateneo De Manila standout has long accepted his role for the Philippine team.

“Ako naman, hindi ko masyado iniisip kung makakalaro ako o hindi. Gusto ko sa practice, makatulong ako sa mga teammates ko. Kung anuman yung kaya kong itulong sa practice para pag sa game, alam na nila yung mangyayari. Kung mapili man ako o hindi, I’m here kung kailangan ako ng team. Tutulong ako in any way na makakaya ko”, Erram quipped.

