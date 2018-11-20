Insights: How did Team Pilipinas fare against Jordan?

TEAM Pilipinas had its fair share of struggles on both ends as they lost in their tune up game against Jordan with a score of 98-92 in the Meralco Gym last night.

Kai Sotto missed the game due to his academics while guys like Paul Lee, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Greg Slaughter did not suit up since they were fresh off respective losses in the PBA Governors’ Cup. Pringle, on the other hand, wasn’t deployed since he wasn’t able to practice much with the team.

Today, FOX Sports Philippines examines the performances of those who played last night:

Beau Belga

Scoring output: 7 pts

Grade: B+

As usual, Belga was brought in by Yeng Guiao in order to provide leadership and toughness whenever he is on the court. Not only did he provide those, he also contributed seven markers, which is a bonus already for the team.

Alex Cabagnot

Scoring output: 5 points

Grade: C

Save for his struggles in scoring the ball, Alex Cabagnot was able to faciliatate and play some defense against the gritty Jordanian team. For the most part, he was looking for his teammates for points which is why his scoring was not up to par.

Jayson Castro

Scoring out: 13 points

Grade: A

After initially struggling to find his bearings, Jayson Castro upped his game at the second half as the Philippines played catch up against Jordan. Too bad they didn’t come out with a W but it’s good to see him back in his deadly form.

Poy Erram

Scoring output: 4 points

Grade: C+

The Blackwater big was able to provide a steady presence in the interior. However, he wasn’t given enough looks to score and he missed a couple of bunnies as well. But you have to like the toughness that he brings especially during a play wherein a Jordanian almost got into him.

June Mar Fajardo

Scoring output: 6 points

Grade: C-

From the get-go, Fajardo looked tentative in trying to score as he would settle for midrange jumpers. Most of his points came in the first half and Coach Yeng Guiao decided to stick with his fellow SMB teammate Christian Standhardinger.

Marcio Lassiter

Scoring output: 14 points

Grade: A-

Sharpshooter Marcio Lassiter came out firing especially in the final period where the Philippines was trying cutting down Jordan’s lead. His usual outside shots were finally falling, which is a good sign if you’re Yeng Guiao.

Gabe Norwood

Scoring output: 0 points

Grade: N/A

National team mainstay Gabe Norwood didn’t get to play much in this game. However, he was to be seen very active at the sidelines, acting as an another extension of the coaching staff.

Ricci Rivero

Scoring output: 4 points

Grade: B+

The newly-minted Maroon has shown glimpses of what he could become, at least in this game. Through his signature eurostep, Rivero was able to slither his way to the cup multiple times – displaying his quickness and creativity.

Troy Rosario

Scoring output: 7 points

Grade: B-

Lanky forward Troy Rosario was inserted into the starting five, and for good reason – as he could provide a 3 and D presence for the Team Pilipinas. A few makeable shots by him here and there could’ve boosted Philippines’ chances in this game, but he looks primed to be in the Final 12.

Arwind Santos

Scoring output: 5 points

Grade: C

Much of Santos’ contributions stem from his defensive acumen and veteran leadership. However, he struggled to contain guys like Abu Haw Was and Al Awadi as they scored at will. But for sure he will get even more acclimated as they go along.

Christian Standhardinger

Scoring output: 21 points

Grade: A+

It’s easy to see why SBP stuck with the Fil-German in the upcoming FIBA games due to his scoring prowess and versatility on both ends. With his performance, he almost singlehandedly towed the Philippines back in the game, but the team simply ran out of time. For sure opposing scouts are very wary of his capabilities.

Matthew Wright

Scoring output: 7 points

Grade: C+

While fellow sharpshooter Lassiter was able to do well, the same cannot be said to Matthew Wright, as Jordanians were good at closing out on his open looks. Perhaps Coach Yeng Guiao could explore a lineup combination featuring both Lassiter and Wright to keep defenses honest.

————

