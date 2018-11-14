Kai Sotto ecstatic to be part of national team pool, says teammate Padrigao

WITH everyone raving about his size and skills, it’s safe to say that Kai Sotto has made quite a great first impression during the national team’s first practice last Monday at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas.

Rubbing elbows with some of the PBA’s top players, the towering 16-year-old felt like a kid meeting his idols for the first time, and sharing the court with them proved to be a huge morale booster. Take it from Forthsky Padrigao, who happens to be one of Kai’s teammates in Ateneo.

“Yung kinukwento pa lang niya so far sa akin is napaka-saya noong unang practice kasi marami raw siyang natutunan and it’s also his dream talaga to play for Team Pilipinas,” wrote Padrigao in a text message to FOX PH.



Already familiar with the international stage, Sotto has established himself as one of the future cornerstones in Philippine basketball. Furthermore, the Atenean Blue Eaglet plans to use this opportunity to pick the minds of his veteran teammates as to apply them as well for his high school ballclub.

Padrigao could only imagine what Sotto is feeling right now, given its ramifications when it comes to selecting the 12 players who will go against some of Asia’s best teams in the upcoming FIBA games. But whether Sotto will get a spot or not, his teammate believes that Sotto will come back better than ever as a player and as a person.

“It’s a huge honor na ‘yong ka-edad mo is practicing with Team Pilipinas kasi bibihira lang ‘yung ganitong opportunities for kids our age,” said the Atenean playmaker. “It would be beneficial for the team kasi ‘yung mga natutunan niya doon ay pwede niyang mai-share sa mga teammates namin.”

