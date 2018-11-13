Prospect of seeing SMB 5 in Team Pilipinas not the focus for Fajardo, Cabagnot

San Miguel’s stars could make up most of Team Pilipinas’ core in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, but that possibility is at the back of June Mar Fajardo and Alex Cabagnot’s minds.

Admitting that their dynamic and familiarity would give the team a massive boost, the two told FOX PH that their focus right now is jelling with the rest of the hopefuls as camp ramps up in the next couple of weeks.

“Malaking bagay syempre kasi pamilyar na kami sa isa’t isa. Pero for sure, magiging iba ‘yung sistema sa San Miguel kesa sa Gilas so kailangan pa rin namin i-work out ‘yung chemistry namin,” Fajardo said.

“Obviously, that does play a certain type of added chemistry between us five, but we want to intermingle and intertwine cohesively with the group para we have a lot of synergy,” Cabagnot stressed.

The multi-titled duo, along with teammates Marcio Lassiter and Arwind Santos, were among the 12 hopefuls in attendance on Monday at the Meralco Gym.

Christian Standhardinger was the lone Beerman absent from the Smart-backed practice.

“Okay naman. Light lang ‘yung practice, pero kinaya namin ‘yung familiarity sa isa’t isa. Masaya ako na andito ako ngayon,” Fajardo opened.

They have ways to go in terms of preparation, but thankfully Team Pilipinas will have a lot of chances to sharpen themselves during this build-up. Before hosting Kazakhstan on November 30, Yeng Guiao’s boys will play exhibition games Jordan on November 19 and 21 and Lebanon on the 23rd to 25.

Those matches, along with the frequent practices that they’re having right now, should be enough to help them reach the level of cohesiveness that they want to achieve.

“’Yung chemistry at familiarity sa mga plays pa kailangan i-trabaho. Walang problema sa talent kasi andiyan na lahat,” Fajardo said.

“We don’t wanna be outsiders. We want to intermingle, and June Mar has done that already because he’s played before in the other windows,” Cabagnot remarked. “It’s our job to intermingle with the whole team and not just necessarily be focused and geared on five of us being on the court.”

