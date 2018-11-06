Blatche, Romeo left out of Team Pilipinas pool for next Fiba window

Team Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao unveiled his 20-man pool for the upcoming fifth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The 20-man line-up features past holdovers, Jayson Castro, Paul Lee, Alex Cabagnot, LA Tenorio, Matthew Wright, Marcio Lassiter, Scottie Thompson, Gabe Norwood, Troy Rosario, Arwind Santos, Japeth Aguilar, Greg Slaughter, June Mar Fajardo, Beau Belga, Ian Sanggalang, and JP Erram. Naturalized options Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle were made available as well, but only one of them could suit up each game.

Gilas cadets Ricci Rivero and the towering Kai Sotto were included in the pool as well.

Mainstays Terrence Romeo and naturalized center Andray Blatche were surprisingly left out of the group.

The announcement was made by the feisty mentor along with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chief Al Panlilio and and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial during a press conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

Guiao also shared that the team will hold practices on November 12, 14, and 16, and will hold daily sessions after the PBA announces its break.

They will also hold scrimmages against Jordan on November 19 and 21, followed by practice matches against Lebanon on November 23 and 25 at the Meralco gym.

The team hosts Kazakhstan on November 30 and Iran on December 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.