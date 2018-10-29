Yeng on Kai’s Gilas inclusion: ‘I want him to be mentored’

KAI Sotto has been included in the national men’s basketball team program by head coach Yeng Guiao and immediately, he had drawn out a plan for the young, 7-foot-1 center.

Undoubtedly the best high school player in the country, Sotto could become the only high school player to crack the Gilas Pilipinas lineup.

“I want to see Kai to be mentored, not only by myself, but also by the best big men in the country, like June Mar (Fajardo), Greg (Slaughter) and Japeth (Aguilar). I want him to experience that and at the same time, look at the possibility of having him play for the national men’s basketball team,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines.

Guiao is excited to see the 16-year-old center, but managed the high expectations on Sotto being included in the Gilas final 12 roster heading to the team’s next game against Kazakhstan in the next FIBA Asia World Cup Qualifier window on November 30.

“To be honest, he has a chance, but the chances are at low probability,” added Guiao. “That’s because he has to contend for a spot with June Mar, Greg and Japeth among others. But who knows, we might see something that will catch our fancy once he joins the training sessions.”

For Guiao, everyone — from all the members of the team, the basketball officials and the entire Filipino nation — had a role in helping Sotto, the son of former PBA player Ervin Sotto.

“I think all of us should have a role with Kai, not only on his development as a basketball player, but also in pursuing his dreams. I think he has the chance of becoming the first Filipino, a pure-blooded Filipino, to become an NBA player and we, Filipinos should support him on that aspirations,” added Guiao.

