EVEN though he has not decided yet on whether to play in the United States or Europe, Kai Sotto is likely to make history by becoming the first high school player to see action for the Philippine men’s basketball team in a major international tournament.

His dad Ervin confirmed to FOX Sports Philippines that his son might play for Gilas Pilipinas’ next game against Kazakhstan in the next window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifers on November 30.

“Baka palaruin siya,” the elder Sotto said in a chance interview at the NAIA Terminal 3.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao also told FOX PH a month ago that they decided to include the 7-foot-1 Ateneo Blue Eaglets center, who is easily the most dominant high school player in the UAAP, in their roster.

Guiao believes that Sotto should be accelerated, knowing that the better competition he needs to face should be in the men’s team.

The multi-titled PBA coach, who saw himself back on the national team program after an impressive stint coaching the hastily-prepared Philippine men’s basketball team in the Asian Games in Jakarta, had already named Sotto in the pool this after the young big man received feelers from teams in the US and Europe.

Kai had attended Guiao’s training sessions both in the PBA with NLEX, where his dad serves as an assistant coach, and the national team.

As far as the offers to play abroad is concerned, the elder Sotto explained they have not made a decision yet on their plans for the young player.

“Kailangan mo kasing puntahan talaga ‘yung teams na gustong kumuha sa kanya, kasi baka mamaya hindi naman maganda yung (playing) condition and kung paano ‘yung ginagawa nila during the training sessions,” added the elder Sotto, who played in the PBA several years ago.

According to Ervin, who also serves as an assistant coach to Jojo Lastimosa with MPBL team Bataan Risers, Kai has been given long-term packages by the squads which want to recruit him and he wants to make sure that if ever the young player moves there, he’ll be in better condition and a chance to improve his upside more.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.