LOOK: Tickets for Team Pilipinas’ next Fiba window now available

Home court advantage is finally back for Team Pilipinas.

After a bizarre “home” game against Qatar last September where only members of the media and select VIP’s were allowed to watch in the stands, Filipinos can once again support our Team Pilipinas live in the next two matches of the fifth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Qualifiers.

The upbeat development was announced by the sports governing body itself, pitting the coach Yeng Guiao-mentored squad against Kazakhstan on November 30, and against fierce rivals Iran on December 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Philippine quintet had to endure a closed-door affair as well as a three-year probationary period on two-more home games, as sanctions for the now infamous Philippines versus Australia ‘basketbrawl’.

In 8 games so far, Team Pilipinas holds a 5-3 win-loss slate entering the second round, and is currently trailing Australia and Iran in Group F.

With only seven slots available in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019, both home games will be crucial for the Philippines in their bid to participate in upcoming tourney in China.

(Image from Instagram/Gilas Army)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.