SBP does not want to rush back Slaughter, says Panlilio

INJURY woes are still evident for Greg Slaughter as he suffered an ankle injury in his last PBA game back where the Ginebra Gin Kings faced the Northport Batang Pier last week.

The Ginebra slotman was a prime candidate to be part of the Philippines’ much-awaited matchup against Iran. However, the SBP has decided to not include him for the meantime for him to recuperate in their next tiff against Qatar.

“It is unfortunate that Greg Slaughter’s injury has not fully healed yet. There is still swelling and contusion on his left ankle. We are very cautious not to rush his comeback as we don’t want to further aggravate his condition,” said SBP head honcho Al Panlilio in a statement.

Moreover, the governing body of Philippine basketball is still optimistic on their chances and they are looking on the possibility of forming a formidable frontcourt tandem composing of June Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter in the upcoming international tourneys.

“SBP is pleased with the roster that will play in Iran. We are praying that Coach Yeng’s final 12 will be able to compete and beat the strong Iranian team. We expect a more complete roster in our future tournaments when Fajardo and Slaughter are ready to serve and play together for flag and country,” bared Panlilio.

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.