FIBA: Is Slaughter local or naturalized? Guiao wants a clearer picture

GREG Slaughter, the seven-foot slotman who is considered as the PBA’s next most important big man after reigning four-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, finally got an invitation to play for the national team competing in the next window of the FIBA Asia World Cup qualifier.

On Sunday night, Slaughter posted on his Twitter account that he has been invited to get a chance to play for the national team.

“Finally got the opportunity I’ve been hoping for. Let’s do this. Thank you Lord for this blessing and opportunity to represent the flag once again,” Slaughter tweeted.

But there is one question that needs to be addressed: is he a local or a naturalized player?

Even pinch-hitting coach Yeng Guiao is looking to find the right answer.

“He’s invited. We’re still checking on the status of Greg. But I was told he represented the country in several international tournaments as a local in the past. We will have a clearer picture today (Monday),” wrote Guiao in a text message to FOX Sports Philippines.

Slaughter represented the Philippines in the past while playing for the then amateur-laden SMART-Gilas Pilipinas national team handled by Rajko Toroman.

Chris Tiu, who was part of the Rain or Shine-Pilipinas team that played for Guiao in the recent Asian Games basketball competitions, recalled playing alongside Slaughter in the Asiad eight years ago as a member of SMART-Gilas where the former served as the team captain.

In the 2011 FIBA Asia Championship, only Marcio Lassiter and Chris Lutz were granted to play as local players.

