Lassiter, Cabagnot, Thompson join Guiao’s Asiad wards in next FIBA window

JAKARTA — Marcio Lassiter and Alex Cabagnot of San Miguel Beer and Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel were chosen by pinch-hitting coach Yeng Guiao to comprise the pool for the next FIBA window when the Philippines battles Iran and Qatar.

“We’ve already submitted the pool,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines in an exclusive interview. “We just have to select the final 12 as soon as we landed to Manila.”

“But the players mentioned will join the practice on Monday.”

Lassiter was one among the players on the wish list of Guiao prior to Rain or Shine-Pilipinas’ participation in the Asian Games here while Cabagnot’s desire to play for the country was only known by the fiery mentor just recently.

Thompson, on the other hand, was the latest to be included.

All three players who will join the 12 selected cagers currently playing in the Asian Games all saw action in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals won by Barangay Ginebra.

They will be joining Paul Lee of Magnolia, James Yap, Gabe Norwood, Chris Tiu, Raymond Almazan and Beau Belga of Rain or Shine, Stanley Pringle of NorthPort, Don Trollano of TNT, Christian Standhardinger of San Miguel, Poy Erram of Blackwater, and Asi Taulava of NLEX.

“Nasabi ko na na si Marcio, Alex Cabagnot, Scottie Thompson. So far, yun lang muna. Sa big men nga mamomroblema pa tayo dahil mawawalaan tayo ng naturalized, kung si Stanley, mawawalaan tayo ng isang malaki. Kung si Christian naman, mawawalaan tayo ng isang magaling na gwardya. Hindi pa natin alam,” said Guiao.

“Actually, I haven’t talked to them (three new players), but it’s still their choice. They will be invited.”

(Photo from Rain or Shine E Painters/ Facebook page)

