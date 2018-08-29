RoS-Pilipinas starts building database for future national teams

JAKARTA — Rain or Shine-Pilipinas came to the Asian Games not just hastily prepared to compete against the powerhouse teams in the region.

The team was also left in the dark as it started from scratch studying its opponents playing in the quadrennial meet’s basketball tournament.

“Nangangapa tayo dahil wala tayong kaalam-alam sa mga kalaban natin, so we have to start from scratch. We have to study and analyze our opponents na talagang sariling kayod,” head coach Yeng Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines.

“So we’re going to build up a database of our game plans and scouting reports, which could be used as future reference of the other national teams which will represent our country, so they could save more time.”

Guiao added that the intellectual property of this will be under the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, the country’s governing basketball body.

Ryan Gregorio, chief scout of the coaching staff, who was recently promoted as the new Special Assistant to SBP President Al Panlilio, shared the values of such project initiated by Guiao.

“Scouting has been a norm in the international competition. Coach Yeng proposed an idea that would benefit future national coaches and our Philippine national team,” wrote Gregorio in a text message.

According to Gregorio, the rationale is to pool everything — from game plans, scouting reports, profile of opponents and video strategies and submit it to the SBP. It will serve as a library of ideas and instant data bank that future coaches can use as reference.

“Everything that will be submitted will be the property of the SBP. For him, (Coach Yeng), it will save man hours and coaches can get the data right away. His goal is to institutionalize scouting for the benefit of future Philippine teams,” added Gregorio. “This proposal unleashes Coach Yeng’s passion and heart for the country.”

Gregorio likewise attributed the whole coaching staff for the legwork they had done in making a contribution to this program.

“As SAP of Al Panlilio, I committed to Coach Yeng that this idea become operational. As soon as we get back to Manila, everything will be submitted to the SBP. That will be our contribution to Philippine basketball. For future proofing of our basketball program, we will recommend that future Philippine coaches will also do the same. All for the benefit of Philippine basketball.”

Guiao did not hesitate doing such project.

“We want to share this database because this is for Philippine team after all. Hindi naman yan kamukha nung sa club teams namin for example NLEX, sa amin lang yun. But this is for the national team because these files would help the program in the long run,” added Guiao.

