Ricardo Ratliffe looks forward to facing former teammates, ex-PBA rivals

JAKARTA — All business.

Former PBA import Ricardo Ratliffe looks forward to playing against his ex-teammates who played for the old Purefoods franchise as well as his rivals in the PBA and like a true potential, their meeting is just part of the job of being professional athletes.

Ratliffe played alongside James Yap and Paul Lee, his teammates at the Star Hotshots on separate occasions.

Just like the Yap, Lee and any other PBA player, Ratliffe is also tasked to help his team reach the medal round of the Asian Games basketball competitions.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Ratliffe told FOX Sports Philippines. “It’s good to face them inside the court and just like them, I’ve got a job to do.”

Ratliffe will be a marked man of the Philippines’ defense and his hardwork on both ends of the court makes him one of the most consistent performers here.

But Ratliffe has been an admirer of Pinoy basketball and he believes the Rain or Shine-backed squad has become even better, especially with the addition of NBA player Jordan Clarkson.

